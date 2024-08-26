AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 7,879 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,703,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,508,000 after acquiring an additional 568,998 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

