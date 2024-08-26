AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 31,796 iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENZL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $49.45.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
