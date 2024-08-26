AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 48,642 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NiSource by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NiSource by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

NI stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

