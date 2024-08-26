AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 378,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 187,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

