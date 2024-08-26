AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

NYSE CVS opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

