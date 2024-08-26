AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,672 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 854,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $20,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

