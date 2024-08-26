AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,435 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $61,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kirby by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,123 shares of company stock worth $1,807,454 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $119.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

