AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,158 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,658,000 after acquiring an additional 188,089 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PYPL opened at $71.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

