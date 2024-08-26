AMG National Trust Bank Sells 33,662 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,662 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $100.00.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

