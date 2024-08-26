AMG National Trust Bank Sells 367 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,099,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,487,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI opened at $169.81 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

