AMG National Trust Bank Sells 648 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

CG opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

