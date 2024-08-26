AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 384,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $281.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $201.03 and a 52 week high of $286.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.91 and a 200 day moving average of $266.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WTW. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

