Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.45

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

