Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 866,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 604% from the previous session’s volume of 123,104 shares.The stock last traded at $67.20 and had previously closed at $66.89.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.