Analysts Issue Forecasts for Entergy Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 906,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after purchasing an additional 268,004 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,017,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Entergy by 242.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

