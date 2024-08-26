Analysts Offer Predictions for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

TSE:BHC opened at C$7.91 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$5.45 and a 12-month high of C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

