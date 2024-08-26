Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $224.50

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,309,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $216.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.92 and a 200-day moving average of $200.51. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $224.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -491.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.