Analysts Set Expectations for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Macy’s Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of M opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Macy’s by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

