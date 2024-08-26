Analysts Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $47.80

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

