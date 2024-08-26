Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (Z)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z):

8/9/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $199,691.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,965 shares of company stock worth $10,164,052. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

