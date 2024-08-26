Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (Z)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z):
- 8/9/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Zillow Group Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Z stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group
In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $199,691.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,965 shares of company stock worth $10,164,052. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
