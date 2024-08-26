Analyzing Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toray Industries and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries 1.35% 2.52% 1.29% Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Toray Industries and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Toray Industries pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $17.07 billion 0.50 $151.68 million $0.20 51.90 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group $13.90 billion 0.62 $830.61 million N/A N/A

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toray Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toray Industries beats Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

(Get Free Report)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds; and the provision of services to franchisees. The company also sells its products through online platforms. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Capital Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.