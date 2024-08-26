Analyzing Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.54% -1.53% American Lithium N/A -19.40% -18.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.61 million N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.14) -3.00

This table compares Fission Uranium and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fission Uranium and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.90, suggesting a potential upside of 158.47%. American Lithium has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 673.81%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Fission Uranium.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats American Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

