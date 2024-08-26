Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.68 on Monday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $73,190. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Angi by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 494,739 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $1,234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

