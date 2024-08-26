Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $73,190. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,154 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Up 3.5 %

Angi stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.00. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

