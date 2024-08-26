Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

ANIK stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $373.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $29.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.