Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11,714.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.8 %

APO stock opened at $111.51 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

