Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $226.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.40. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

