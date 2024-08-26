Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 9.3% Higher

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.47. 1,515,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,311,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $624.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

