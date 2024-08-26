Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by &Partners

&Partners boosted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Archrock were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AROC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Archrock Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

