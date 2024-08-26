Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 911.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

