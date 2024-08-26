Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ashland were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $88.58 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

