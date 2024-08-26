Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,309,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $22,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -491.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $224.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.51.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

