Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 52,870 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 266.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,870 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 786,713 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 231,679 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 899,786 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,393,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 457,150 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

SCPH stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $268.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

