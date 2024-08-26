Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 70,060 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,060 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 43,229 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $81,519.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,263 shares of company stock valued at $376,379. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 4.1 %

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

