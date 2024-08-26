Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $279.88 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $152.03 and a 12 month high of $289.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -437.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

