Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,113 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,505,000 after buying an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Confluent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after acquiring an additional 738,147 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,924,615.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,290 shares of company stock worth $16,233,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

