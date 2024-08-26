Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $30.50 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $398.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford bought 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $123,151.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,904 shares in the company, valued at $21,042,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $126,317.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,720,919.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford bought 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $123,151.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,904 shares in the company, valued at $21,042,977.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $507,252. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

