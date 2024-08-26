Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

