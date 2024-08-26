Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vipshop by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.68 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

