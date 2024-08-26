Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Seaport Res Ptn cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB

Western New England Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.