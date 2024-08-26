Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $244,000 Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIM. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 109.00% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,272.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 124,000 shares of company stock worth $171,810. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.