Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $288,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.27, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.