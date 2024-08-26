Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $293,000 Stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextCure were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter worth $3,031,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextCure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXTC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NextCure Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.68. NextCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

