Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $295,000 Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after acquiring an additional 830,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after buying an additional 1,210,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,902,000 after buying an additional 166,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

