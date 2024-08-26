Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $333,000 Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,696,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $232.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.08. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

