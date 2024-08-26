Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $335,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 301,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.30 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

