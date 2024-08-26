Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $615,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,807,000 after acquiring an additional 164,334 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 190,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,223,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,070,000 after acquiring an additional 764,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,681,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ HST opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 6.66.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
