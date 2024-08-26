Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $373,000 Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after acquiring an additional 394,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,905,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,722,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,005,000 after buying an additional 161,558 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 662,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $105.21.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $275,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,846 shares of company stock worth $2,785,719. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

