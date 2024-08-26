Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $390,000 Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of KRNT opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $958.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

