Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $421,000 Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 267.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. Research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PMVP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

